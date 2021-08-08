Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 63.24% and a net margin of 35.04%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.