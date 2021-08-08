AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

AudioCodes has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

