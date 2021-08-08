Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.
Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.
NYSE:SON opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.87.
In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.