Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

NYSE:SON opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

