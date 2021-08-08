West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 25th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $58,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,098.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.