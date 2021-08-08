Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

STZ stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.99. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

