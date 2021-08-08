Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in Edison International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.