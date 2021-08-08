Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,899 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $226.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $227.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.