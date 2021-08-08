Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

