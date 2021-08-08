Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Invesco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.