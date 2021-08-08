Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $320,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5,213.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,461,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $226.71 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

