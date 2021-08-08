Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

