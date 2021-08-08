Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $162.50 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $164.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.87.

