Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 162 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $162.50 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.87.

