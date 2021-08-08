VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

