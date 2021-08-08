Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 290 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.17. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

