Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 113.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG opened at $77.85 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17.

