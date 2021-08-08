Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 270,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT opened at $75.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $76.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.