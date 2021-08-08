Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Position Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,810 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX opened at $151.40 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

