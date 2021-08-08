Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,134 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,095,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after buying an additional 795,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,811,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

NYSE:EOG opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 709.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

