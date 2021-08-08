Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Gildan Activewear has decreased its dividend by 58.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

