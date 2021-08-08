AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $175.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of AME opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

