Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $495.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $438.06.

Shares of PAYC opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

