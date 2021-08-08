Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.17.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

