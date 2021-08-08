L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $232.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.