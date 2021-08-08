Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of COF opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

