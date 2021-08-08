Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,354 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,045,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

