Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.