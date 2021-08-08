Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.41.

