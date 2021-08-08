Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after buying an additional 87,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.41. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $57.29.

