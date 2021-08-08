Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,622,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $101.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $101.73.

