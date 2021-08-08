Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 142,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank stock opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.30. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

