Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ebix worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.