Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $635,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $516.64 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.06. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

