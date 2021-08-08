Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4,185.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

NYSE PINS opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.