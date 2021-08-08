Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.81.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

