Sprott Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Sprott has a payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of SII opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $938.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.86. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SII shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

