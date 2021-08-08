Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Bruker stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $84.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

