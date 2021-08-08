Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Sims has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), ANZ Metals (ANZ), Europe Metals (Europe), Global E-Recycling (SRS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S. and Canada which perform ferrous and non-ferrous secondary recycling functions.

