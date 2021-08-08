Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

