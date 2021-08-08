Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCCAF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

