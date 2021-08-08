The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $40.10 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.