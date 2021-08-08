Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verso will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

