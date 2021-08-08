yOUcash Price Hits $0.0700 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $423.84 million and approximately $14,505.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00840579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00101214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040058 BTC.

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

