Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.05. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.