Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,578 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.73 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

