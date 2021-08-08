Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,138 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.68. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

