Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

