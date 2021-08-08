Clean Yield Group Purchases Shares of 79 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $386.36 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $406.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.