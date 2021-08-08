Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,557 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

