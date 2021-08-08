Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,129,979 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,712 shares of company stock valued at $565,072 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

